By Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi
SAO PAULO, Dec 5 Brazil's car market will grow
between 2 percent and 4 percent in 2013, depending on the pace
of economic growth and a possible extension of a tax break on
automobiles, Steven Armstrong, Ford Motor Co's chief
executive in Brazil, said on Wednesday.
Ford's sales are expected to grow at the same pace as the
market's in 2013, Armstrong said.
Brazil's heavy trucks market will also grow next year,
though at a low single-digit rate, Amit Singhi, chief financial
officer of Ford's South America Operations, said. Both
executives spoke at a year-end press event.
President Dilma Rousseff has targeted the auto industry with
aggressive stimulus aimed at sparking a recovery in Brazil,
Latin America's biggest economy. The industry makes up more than
a fifth of Brazil's manufacturing output. Manufacturing has
struggled with high costs and a weak global economy over the
past year.
Even with the government incentives unveiled in May, which
reduced the price of locally made cars by about 7 percent, daily
auto sales and output in October barely rose from the same month
in 2011, according to the latest data.
Ford, the second-largest U.S. automaker holds nearly 10
percent market share in Brazil. The company has four factories,
two assembly plants, an engine plant and a transmission plant in
Brazil.
Armstrong said the company was competing well in Brazil's
luxury market with Edge and Fusion models for now.
Ford builds its Fiesta subcompact and EcoSport small
crossover, both of which are built on Ford's global small-car
platform, at its Camacari Plant. The Ford Ka car, Ford Courier
pickup truck and cargo trucks are also made at the Sao Bernardo
assembly plant.