LONDON, March 1 British trade union GMB said on
Wednesday that company bosses from Ford had confirmed plans to
cut 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Wales.
GMB said the losses, which had been flagged by another union
earlier on Wednesday, had been confirmed during meetings at the
plant in Bridgend.
The company's plan was to cut 1,100 jobs over a five-year
period, leaving a workforce of just 600 at the plant.
"The nightmare for our members at Bridgend has unfortunately
come true," said Jeff Beck from the GMB.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon)