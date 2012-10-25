* Ford closing two UK plants, cutting 1,400 jobs
* Ford sees $3 bln European loss this year and next
* Ford to move Southampton production to Turkey
By Rhys Jones and Deepa Seetharaman
LONDON/DETROIT, Oct 25 Ford motor Co
unleashed a second volley of European job cuts and plant
closures on Thursday in a bid to halt regional losses that the
automaker now expects to surpass $3 billion over two years.
Ford told British unions Thursday it would scrap its
Southampton van factory and an associated stamping facility in
Dagenham in mid-2013, slashing 1,400 jobs and ending vehicle
manufacturing by Ford in Britain.
The move comes a day after Ford announced it would close a
major car plant in Genk, Belgium, in late 2014. In all, Ford cut
6,200 jobs and reduced European production capacity by 18
percent to save $450 million to $500 million a year.
Ford also said it expects to lose more than $1.5 billion in
the region this year, up from its earlier $1 billion forecast.
Ford expects a similar loss next year, when the European car
sales are expected to be, at best, on par with 2012 levels.
"We are really trying to reflect the reality" of the
economic slowdown and industry downturn in Europe, Chief
Executive Alan Mulally told analysts and reporters on a
conference call. "That's why we need to move decisively now."
With no market recovery in sight, car makers are struggling
to scrap underused factories and cut surplus jobs that are
fueling losses in Europe. The Southampton plant was the fourth
European vehicle plant closure announced this year.
Workers at Ford's British plants were distraught. "It's a
kick in the teeth," said Dominic O'Callaghan, a shop steward at
Dagenham. "The guys worked hard."
Thursday marked the second time this year Ford has boosted
its estimated loss for Europe, reflecting the rapid, surprising
deterioration in a region where Ford lost $27 million last year.
In early 2012, Ford forecast a loss this year of up to $600
million in Europe. In July, that estimate ballooned to $1
billion. Now Ford says it will lose at least $3 billion this
year and next, when vehicle sales in Europe are expected to
hover at or below 14 million.
"If you had asked me two years ago, I would have said that's
the trough," Stephen Odell, Ford's head of Europe, said on the
conference call. "It's difficult to predict. It does feel like
we're running at a very low level."
GRIM WEEK
Ford's actions cap a grim week for the industry.
Chinese-owned Volvo Car Corp said it was cutting production in
Belgium, while Germany's Daimler warned that profit margins
would not improve next year.
Ford's plant closures will not be enough to address the
industry's broader problems. Production capacity in Europe
outstrips current demand by 9 million vehicles, Guggenheim
analyst Matthew Stover estimated.
To cope with the flagging market, Ford has cut marketing and
advertising costs, offered buyouts to salaried workers and taken
out "any flex we saw in the system," Odell said.
But executives also left open the possibility of further
actions if a recovery in Europe fails to materialize.
"What we'll continue to do is look at the reality that we're
facing, just like we do every day, all the time," Chief
Financial Officer Bob Shanks said in an interview. "We'll
respond as appropriate to strengthen the business."
Shanks said Ford should post a smaller European loss in 2014
before being profitable in the region by mid-decade. Ford is
aiming for operating margins between 6 percent and 8 percent in
the medium term.
PEUGEOT, GM
During the conference call, Odell raised questions about the
legality of PSA Peugeot Citroen's recent French
government-backed $9.1 billion refinancing deal. PSA has
encountered stiff government and union resistance to 8,000
planned job cuts and the closure of its Aulnay plant.
Meanwhile, General Motors' Opel division is in
protracted talks to slash jobs and close its Bochum plant in
Germany - but not before 2016.
"What's remarkable about Ford is how quickly things are
moving, which is a sign of good management," said London-based
UBS analyst Philippe Houchois. "With GM Europe, you always
wonder what's going on - it looks like they are still bogged
down in deciding what to do."
'INDUSTRIAL COURAGE'
Future versions of Ford's Mondeo, S-MAX and Galaxy,
currently assembled in Genk, will be moved to the automaker's
plant in Valencia, Spain. The new Mondeo, which made its public
debut last month at the Paris show, will be introduced in late
2014, at least 18 months later than originally scheduled.
Southampton's production, which last year fell short of
30,000 vehicles, is to be transferred to Ford's existing Transit
plant in Turkey, under the plans announced on Thursday.
Ford's stamping and tooling plant in Dagenham, Essex, will
also close next year, the company said. The facility employs 930
workers.
Staff in Southampton were told to down tools and take the
day off as news of the closures broke, and most said they were
heading to the pub. The U.S. automaker currently employs 11,400
British workers at sites including Halewood, near Liverpool, and
Bridgend in South Wales.
Britain will remain a centre of "powertrain excellence" for
the automaker, Odell said.
The company announced a "next-generation low-CO2 2.0-litre
diesel" to be made in Dagenham that would power future Ford
vehicles from 2016. It also said additional investment was
expected at Bridgend to support ongoing high volumes of gasoline
engine manufacturing.
"Ford is demonstrating the vision and industrial courage to
make tough decisions today that will pay off long term," Morgan
Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a note to investors.
Jonas, who had previously expected Ford to continue
reporting European losses through 2015, said its restructuring
measures could bring the breakeven forward one year.