LONDON, March 1 Britain's biggest trade union
fears that more than 1,000 jobs could be lost at Ford's
engine plant in Wales despite reassurances from the U.S.
carmaker that similar levels of employment will be needed in the
coming years.
Ford, Britain's biggest engine builder, said last year it
was scaling back investment due to lower than anticipated demand
for one of its petrol engines, prompting the Unite union to call
on the firm to provide a plan for how it would maintain output.
"It is our belief that... there is no future business plan
for the plant, that our concerns are going to be realised, that
two thirds of the plant, that's at least 1,160 jobs will be at
risk," Andy Richards, Unite's Welsh Secretary told the BBC.
A spokesman at Ford told Reuters that the firm, which made
around one third of Britain's total output of 2.4 million
engines at Bridgend in 2015, was not planning significant cuts.
"The anticipated production volume of engines from Bridgend
remains healthy in the upcoming years, with associated labour
requirements expected to be similar to today’s level," he said.
A meeting is due to take place on Wednesday between Ford and
the unions, Richards told the BBC.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas in London; additional reporting by
Andreas Cremer in Berlin; editing by Keith Weir)