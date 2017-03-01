(Updates after Ford meeting with unions)
LONDON, March 1 Ford plans to axe 1,100
jobs at its engine plant in Wales, trade unions said on
Wednesday, although the U.S. carmaker said there were no
immediate plans for cuts nor had it confirmed any future losses.
Ford, the biggest maker of automotive engines in Britain,
said last year it was scaling back investment due to lower than
anticipated demand for one of its petrol engines but was not
planning significant cuts.
However, the GMB and Unite unions said company bosses had
confirmed in meetings on Wednesday that about 1,100 jobs would
be lost over a five-year period, leaving a workforce of just 600
remaining on the Welsh site at Bridgend.
"The nightmare for our members at Bridgend has unfortunately
come true," said Jeff Beck of the GMB. "This is a real kick in
the teeth for our hard-working members at the Ford plant – as
well as their families and the community as a whole."
Both unions said they would consult with their members and
did not rule out strike action.
However, Ford, which made around a third of Britain's total
output of 2.4 million engines at Bridgend in 2015, disputed the
unions' statement.
"That's not correct. We're not in a position to confirm any
job losses. We're certainly several years away from that," a
Ford spokeswoman said. "We're proposing a joint working party
with the Unite and GMB to identify future business needs.
"Demand is healthy and occupies the current workforce for
the next two to three years. Beyond that we do see reduction in
the forecasts, hence that's why we announced back in September
that we are reducing the initial investment."
Unite's general secretary Len McCluskey called on the
British government to intervene, and Prime Minister Theresa May
said earlier on Wednesday that ministers would hold regular
talks with Ford to make sure they could maintain the car
producer's "success" in Britain after leaving the European
Union.
"Ministers in this government have been engaging with
various companies within the automotive sector, including Ford,"
May told parliament.
"We have had dialogue with Ford, we will continue to have a
regular dialogue with Ford about the ways in which government
can help to make sure that this success continues."
On Tuesday, Japanese carmaker Nissan said May's
government had to come up "with a lot of different solutions" to
ensure that Britain's automotive industry would remain
competitive after the country left the EU.
It has said it would re-examine its investment strategy once
the terms of Brexit become clear.
(Reporting by Michael Holden and Costas Pitas in London;
additional reporting by Andreas Cremer in Berlin; editing by
Keith Weir and Susan Fenton)