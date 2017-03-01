LONDON, March 1 Prime Minister Theresa May said
on Wednesday her government would hold regular talks with Ford
to find ways to ensure its engine plant in Wales remains
part of the car producer's "success" in Britain after leaving
the European Union.
Britain's biggest trade union fears that more than 1,000
jobs could be lost at Ford's Bridgend plant despite reassurances
from the U.S. carmaker that similar levels of employment will be
needed in the coming years.
"Ministers in this government have been engaging with
various companies within the automotive sector, including Ford
and other companies," she told parliament.
"We now account for around a third of Ford's global engine
production and Bridgend (engine plant) continues to be an
important part of that. We have had dialogue with Ford, we will
continue to have a regular dialogue with Ford about the ways in
which government can help to make sure that this success
continues."
