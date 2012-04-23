BEIJING, April 23 Ford Motor Co plans to
introduce vehicles in China that will be priced below its
current low-price Fiesta model, the company's chief of Asia
operations said on Monday.
"We do believe that the Ford brand has even more potential
to offer value products for these markets like the tier-3, 4, 5
cities, so we have some plans in place to do that," Joe
Hinrichs, Ford Asia chief, told reporters at the Beijing auto
show.
"We believe the Ford brand has the capability to go a price
point lower than Fiesta," he said. He didn't provide specific
details.
Ford makes the Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other vehicles in
China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Automobile Co Ltd
and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp..
Hinrichs' reply came in response to a question about whether
Ford would make a joint venture brand with Changan.
The Fiesta model in China sells in a range equivalent to
$12,300 to $17,500.
The same lower pricing could be applied to other emerging
markets in Asia-Pacific, Africa and elsewhere by taking
advantage of single model platforms for global sale, he said.