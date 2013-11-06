Nov 6 Ford Motor Co and its local partners
in China sold a total 93,969 vehicles on a wholesale basis in
October, an increase of 55 percent from a year earlier, the
company said on Wednesday.
That compared with a 61 percent increase in September.
In the first 10 months of the year, sales by the Dearborn,
Michigan-based automaker totaled 741,818 vehicles on a wholesale
basis, up 52 percent from the same period last year.
Ford, whose sales have been boosted by hot demand for models
such as Focus and Mondeo, has now overtaken its Japanese rival
Toyota Motor Co, whose sales grew only 4.9 percent
during the first 10 months to 719,200 units.
Ford partners with Chongqing ChangAn Automobile Co Ltd
and Jiangling Motors Corp in making
vehicles in the world's biggest automotive market.