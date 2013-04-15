By Bernie Woodall
SHANGHAI, April 15 Ford Motor Co Asia
chief Dave Schoch confirmed the company can double its share to
6 percent of the Chinese passenger vehicle market over the next
three years as it rolls out a spate of new products.
Schoch on Monday stood by the forecast he first made last
year.
"Yeah, I think we can probably get there," Schoch said to
reporters ahead of the upcoming Shanghai auto show.
Ford's share of the China auto market, the largest in the
world, was 3 percent in 2012.
Ford, which got a later start in China than industry leaders
Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co, achieved
a 3.6 percent market share in the first quarter, up from 2.5
percent the previous year, Schoch said.
Ford's sales will rise in 2013, which Schoch called a
"turbocharged year" because of new model offerings including the
Kuga sports utility vehicle, the EcoSport compact SUV, the
Explorer large SUV, and the Mondeo mid-size sedan. All of those
models will be available to Chinese consumers by mid-year.
In 2012, Volkswagen led automakers with a 19.5 percent
market share followed by GM at 10 percent, according to LMC
Automotive.
He also said Ford is planning for annual economic growth in
China of 7.5 percent over the next five years.
Earlier on Monday, Beijing announced that China's growth
rate slowed to 7.7 percent in the first quarter, from 7.9
percent in the final quarter of 2012.. The
growth rate was less than the 8 percent expected by economists
polled by Reuters.
Schoch said he expects Ford's sales to continue to rise
beyond this year, also because of the company's rollout of new
or significantly refreshed models.
Ford has said it will introduce 15 new models by 2015. The
first of those was a new Focus compact car introduced last May.