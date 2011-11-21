GUANGZHOU, China Nov 21 Ford Motor is bringing 20 new engines and transmissions to China by 2015 as it moves to upgrade its entire powertrain portfolio in the world's biggest auto market.

The new products, including an all-new 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine, will support Ford's plan to introduce 15 new vehicles in China during the period and improve the fuel economy of its fleet by more than 20 percent, it said in a statement.

Global automakers are developing more advanced powertrains and shaving weight from their vehicles to meet tightening standards regarding fuel economy.

Derrick Kuzak, Ford's head of product development, had called EcoBoost the "centerpiece" of Ford's fuel economy efforts.

By 2013, the U.S. automaker plans to produce 1.5 million EcoBoost engines per year globally, with nearly 80 percent of its vehicles using the EcoBoost technology.

Ford makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Mazda Motor Corp. It also holds 30 percent of light commercial vehicle producer Jiangling Motors Corp, which makes Ford Transit vans. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)