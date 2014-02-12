SHANGHAI Feb 12 Ford Motor Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 94,466 vehicles in China in January, an increase of 53 pct from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.

That compares with a 35 percent increase in December and a 47 percent jump in November.

In 2013, Ford sold a total of 935,813 vehicles in China, up 49 percent from the previous year.

Ford operates joint ventures in China with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp .