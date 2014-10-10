(Recasts with company comments, details on new plants)
SHANGHAI Oct 10 Ford Motor Co said on
Friday it expects to boost sales in China once new assembly
facilities come online and new vehicles hit showrooms in coming
months, after posting its first dip in China monthly sales this
year.
The U.S. carmaker and its Chinese joint ventures sold 95,875
vehicles in China in September, down 0.2 percent from the same
period a year earlier, the company said.
That follows a 9 percent year-on-year rise in August and
double-digit growth in all previous months of 2014.
"We're maxed out," Ford spokeswoman Claire Li said,
referring to capacity constraints that are crimping Ford's sales
in the world's biggest auto market.
She said new assembly facilities in Hangzhou and Chongqing
would ease supply pressures, without providing specific sales
targets for the months ahead.
The Chongqing plant would open late this year with annual
capacity of 300,000 vehicles, while the Hangzhou plant would
bring another 250,000 vehicles online when it began production
some time next year.
By the end of 2015, Ford planned to boost its total China
capacity to 1.5 million vehicles, reflecting its sales
expectations at that time.
Li said there was no sales forecast for next year, although
Ford's policy was to align capacity with sales expectations.
Ford's sales in the first nine months of the year totaled
813,412 vehicles, up 26 percent from the same period a year
earlier, the carmaker said on Friday.
Ford's China sales have been bolstered by strong growth in
SUV models, the Ford Kuga and Ford EcoSport.
"We look forward to our continued growth in China as we
prepare to launch our new assembly plants ... (and) new
nameplates such as the Ford Escort and the Ford Mustang within
the next few months," Ford China Chairman and CEO John Lawler
said in a statement.
Ford also plans to launch its premium Lincoln brand in China
later this month, with plans to open eight Lincoln retail
outlets in seven Chinese cities starting in October.
Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing
Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp
Ltd.
