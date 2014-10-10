SHANGHAI Oct 10 Ford Motor Co and its
Chinese joint ventures sold 95,875 vehicles in China in
September, edging down 0.2 percent from 96,111 vehicles in the
same period a year earlier.
That follows a 9 percent year-on-year rise in August and a
25 percent increase in July.
Ford's sales in the first nine months of the year totaled
813,412 vehicles, up 26 percent from the same period a year
earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday.
Ford's China sales have been bolstered by strong growth in
SUV models, the Ford Kuga and Ford EcoSport.
Ford plans to launch its premium Lincoln brand in China this
year, with plans to open eight Lincoln retail outlets in seven
Chinese cities starting in October.
Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing
Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp
Ltd.
