BEIJING Jan 9 Ford Motor said on Monday it had shipped 519,390 vehicles to dealers in China in 2011, up 7 percent from a year earlier.

Deliveries came to 49,238 in December, up 10 percent from the year-ago level, it said in a statement.

Ford makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp, which makes Ford's Transit vans.