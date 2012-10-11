* EPA deems C-Max plug-in more efficient than Prius
* Ford eyes "optimizers" to drive C-Max sales
* Winglets boost C-Max fuel efficiency
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Oct 11 Ford Motor Co, vying to
challenge Toyota Motor Corp's dominance in the hybrid
market, said on Thursday that its 2013 C-Max Energi plug-in
hybrid gets 100 miles per gallon, beating the 2012 Prius by
about 5 percent.
The mileage rating given by the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency means the C-Max plug-in's fuel efficiency both
in the city and on the highway is five miles better than the
Toyota Prius plug-in and two miles ahead of General Motors Co's
2013 Chevrolet Volt.
Ford, the second-largest U.S. automaker, has been vocal in
its desire to take on Toyota, which has had a stronghold over
the hybrid market for more than a decade with the Prius.
Last year, the Prius made up 54 percent of U.S. sales of
alternative powertrain vehicles, according to market research
firm Strategic Vision. Ten other brands divided the rest.
Still far more people consider green cars than buy them,
experts say. Ford aims to attract U.S. buyers by offering more
power, space and efficiency than the Prius at a lower cost with
its hybrid-only C-Max nameplate.
Internally, Ford calls potential C-Max buyers "optimizers,"
said Michael O'Brien, Ford's electrification marketing manager.
"They're looking for their dollar to go as far as possible
and as smart a way as possible," O'Brien said in an interview.
"The notion of having MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent) that's
best in class is a terrific advantage."
Ford did not provide an estimate for the size of this group,
but O'Brien said Ford's emphasis on improving fuel economy and
lower costs in recent years has piqued their interest.
"Five years ago, the optimizers may not have even had us on
their radar screen," O'Brien said.
Toyota's missteps over the last few years with a series of
recalls also provide a boost for Ford, said Alexander Edwards,
president of Strategic Vision. "Toyota buyers are not destined
to be Toyota buyers anymore," he said.
Ford recently began selling the C-Max hybrid and the Energi
goes on sale later this year. A plug-in version of the Fusion
midsize sedan will go on sale in 2013.
To beat the Prius on fuel economy, Ford engineers used a
lithium-ion battery instead of a heavier, but less expensive,
nickel-metal hydride battery. Ford offset the higher cost partly
by assembling those batteries and transmissions in house.
Designers also sought to eke out gains through small changes
to the C-Max's European design. For example, Ford added
"winglets" to the rear corners of the C-Max to improve
aerodynamics, John Davis, the chief C-Max engineer, said.
The plug-in versions of the C-Max and Fusion share
powertrain technology. Ford also uses the same primary engine, a
similar transmission and method for mounting the battery pack in
both the C-Max plug-in and hybrids.
Keeping engineering costs low was crucial for the C-Max,
which also seeks to beat the Prius on price. The C-Max plug-in
hybrid, which sells for nearly $30,000 after a federal tax
credit, compared to Toyota's Prius plug-in, which costs $32,000.
Strategic Vision estimates that nearly 20 percent of vehicle
owners are considering a hybrid and 12 percent are researching
plug-in hybrids. But advanced powertrain vehicles have accounted
for just 2 percent of U.S. auto sales during the first nine
months of this year, Edmunds.com said.
Higher prices, a lack of charging infrastructure and fewer
features have stymied demand for green cars, experts say. The
average annual income of people who buy the Prius is around
$98,000, according to Strategic Vision. But incomes for those
who consider, but do not buy, the Prius is about $85,000.
"The clear difference comes down to price," Edwards said.