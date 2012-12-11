DETROIT Dec 10 U.S. regulators will review
claims by Consumer Reports magazine that two Ford Motor Co
hybrid models fall far short of their official fuel economy
figures of 47 miles per gallon.
Last week, Consumer Reports said their tests showed that the
Fusion sedan got a combined 39 miles per gallon while the C-Max
crossover got just 37 miles per gallon.
The Environmental Protection Agency "will look at the report
and data," the agency said in a short statement.
Ford said it would cooperate with the EPA if the company
gets involved. The automaker said differences in driving styles
could cause real-world gas mileage to vary, adding that some
drivers reported getting more than 47 miles per gallon.
Consumer Reports said the Fusion hybrid was off by eight
miles, while the C-Max fell 10 miles short of the official EPA
mileage figures. The magazine said more than 80 percent of the
vehicles it tested were within two miles per gallon of the
estimate.
Improving the fuel efficiency of its lineup has been a
pillar of Ford's strategy for the past six years. The No. 2 U.S.
automaker expects to wind up with 11 percent of the U.S. market
for electrified vehicles this year.