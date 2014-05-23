(Refiles to fix story link)
* Ford lossmaking in Europe since 2011
* Sees profit in 2015 but needs to boost brand value
* Vignale high-end range to debut next year
* Analysts question its prospects in competitive market
By Andreas Cremer
COLOGNE, Germany, May 23 Ford wants to
steal customers from premium carmakers with higher-end versions
of its mass-market models as it tries to end years of losses in
Europe.
With most of its rivals chasing the same affluent buyers,
the tactic is fraught with risk and there may be few winners.
But at the U.S. company's European headquarters, executives
are confident they can convince drivers to pay more for existing
models upgraded with leather interiors, chrome mouldings and
top-notch customer service packaged under a new label, Vignale.
Success would help Ford achieve durable profitability in
Europe, which is emerging from its severest auto market downturn
in two decades. The Detroit-based carmaker has not made money in
the region since 2010.
Ford's European sales could soar by 25 percent to 1.65
million cars by 2020, according to research firm IHS Automotive,
as it churns out at least 25 new or upgraded models by 2017.
That may count for little if it cannot raise prices. Ford's
European market share bounced back in the first four months of
2014, but that was partly because it slashed prices more than
rivals, according to a major market researcher.
"Prices are still as competitive as they were in the worst
of times," said Ford's European sales chief Roelant de Waard.
The second-biggest U.S. automaker has spent years searching
for a premium formula that works in Europe's fiercely
competitive car market, a process that saw it take on and later
jettison European luxury carmakers Volvo and Jaguar.
This time it is focusing on its own brand as it targets more
affluent Ford buyers and drivers considering their first
purchase of a high-end car. It also has customers of German
premium brands BMW, Audi and Mercedes in its sights.
"People assume it would be very hard to sell to them but
that's not the case," de Waard told Reuters, pointing out that
one in six owners of Ford's S-MAX model previously drove a
German luxury car.
Ford will also start selling its iconic Mustang sports car
in Europe in 2015 and does not rule out introducing the upscale
Lincoln brand at a later stage.
Its Europe CEO Stephen Odell said the carmaker was on track
to meet its 2015 profit goal, but the brand needs to develop
further.
"It's a big risk if you assume that you can't do anything,"
he told Reuters at the company's regional headquarters in
Cologne. "If you assume that all you're going to do is be
squeezed, than it's a problem."
PEUGEOT, RENAULT, FIAT
Ford is not alone in its upscale ambitions.
French rival Peugeot is more advanced in launching
its DS marque, which CEO Carlos Tavares plans to separate from
the Citroen brand. Renault will debut the new
"Initiale Paris" high-end line with the next-generation Espace
MPV after offering a concept version at last September's
Frankfurt auto show.
Meanwhile, those high-volume carmakers are being squeezed in
a downmarket expansion by luxury rivals, with a push into
compact cars by Daimler's Mercedes and Audi
.
As if that were not competition enough, Fiat Chrysler
is readying a major push for Jeep, Maserati and Alfa
Romeo, premium brands with a higher profile and stronger
heritage than Vignale, named after an Italian automobile
coachbuilder established in the 1940s.
"Those brands that are between a mass-market and a premium
brand don't have legs," Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne told investors on May 6. "You need the Alfa DNA."
Analysts agreed the outlook for Vignale was challenging.
"I doubt that mass-market manufacturers are able to generate
considerable volume in the premium segment," said Boston
Consulting Group senior partner Nikolaus Lang. "Penetrating the
European premium market is troublesome."
Ford, however, believes the Vignale label can enhance the
appeal of cars like the Mondeo midsize saloon and the S-MAX MPV
as it overhauls its European model line-up. A revamped Mondeo is
expected by the end of 2014.
The strategy is intertwined with a goal to increase Ford's
share of sales to retail and company-fleet buyers, who typically
order cars at higher prices, while curbing reliance on less
profitable sales to rental-car companies - even if that implies
a loss of market share.
To differentiate Vignales from cars produced on the same
production lines as cheaper versions, Ford will set up special
customer lounges at 500 of its 2,400 European dealerships. They
will hold exclusive rights to sell Vignale-badged cars.
Marketing strategy has shifted too, with Ford ending its
sponsorship of UEFA Champions League football after 21 years.
The league brought the brand to 300 million TV and online
viewers in over 200 countries, but its focus has shifted to
business-minded, tech-focused buyers that it will seek out using
digital media and sponsorship of technology fairs.
"Ford doesn't need more awareness," said Odell. "We have to
communicate the value of Ford."
($1 = 0.7318 Euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; additional reporting by Laurence
Frost; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)