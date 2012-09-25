BERLIN, Sept 25 Ford Motor Co is offering severance packages to "a few hundred" European workers as the carmaker struggles to rein in costs amid plunging vehicle sales, a spokeswoman said.

The measures are focused on staff in Germany, the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe, Ford's Cologne, Germany-based spokeswoman Beate Falk told Reuters, confirming a report in daily newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung released in advance of publication on Wednesday.

Falk declined to give details on the "severance programme."

The U.S. carmaker expects to lose more than $1 billion in Europe this year and is restructuring operations in the austerity-strapped region. Ford's European vehicle sales plunged 29 percent in August while overall industry sales fell 8.5 percent.