BERLIN, Sept 25 Ford Motor Co is offering
severance packages to "a few hundred" European workers as the
carmaker struggles to rein in costs amid plunging vehicle sales,
a spokeswoman said.
The measures are focused on staff in Germany, the United
Kingdom and the rest of Europe, Ford's Cologne, Germany-based
spokeswoman Beate Falk told Reuters, confirming a report in
daily newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung released in
advance of publication on Wednesday.
Falk declined to give details on the "severance programme."
The U.S. carmaker expects to lose more than $1 billion in
Europe this year and is restructuring operations in the
austerity-strapped region. Ford's European vehicle sales plunged
29 percent in August while overall industry sales fell 8.5
percent.