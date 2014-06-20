June 20 The National Highway Safety Traffic
Administration said on Friday it was reviewing reports that
exhaust gases, including carbon monoxide, may enter the
passenger compartment of some Ford Explorers, a potential safety
issue that has prompted customer complaints and a recent
lawsuit.
The agency said it was aware of complaints involving Ford
Motor Co's Explorers from model years 2011 through 2014
from owners who claim they experienced exhaust fumes or other
strange odors in the cabin. NHTSA was "reviewing all available
data and will take appropriate action as warranted," it said in
a statement.
In a lawsuit filed June 9 in Florida federal court, Angela
Knutson, the owner of a 2013 Ford Explorer, said that a defect
in hundreds of thousands of Explorers could cause "lethal
quantities of carbon monoxide" to enter passenger cabins while
the vehicle was being driven, putting occupants at risk.
Knutson filed the lawsuit on behalf of a proposed class of
owners of Explorers from model years 2011 through 2013.
In December 2012, the lawsuit said, Ford issued a technical
service bulletin to dealers acknowledging that some Explorers
from model years 2011 to 2013 "may exhibit an exhaust odor in
the vehicle with the auxiliary climate control system on."
Knutson said that Ford failed to warn customers or address
the possibility that passengers may be exposed to deadly carbon
monoxide, according to the lawsuit.
A spokeswoman for Ford said the company was reviewing the
case and would act promptly to address any issues if needed.
Lawyers for Knutson did not immediately return requests for
comment on Friday.
