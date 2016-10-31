(Adds company postponing monthly sales report)
Oct 31 Ford Motor Co said a fire at its
headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, on Monday did not injure
anyone, but caused the 1,500 employees based there to leave the
60-year-old building for the day.
The fire at an electrical substation interrupted power at
its headquarters, adjacent office buildings and one of its main
data centers that the company and its dealers use to report and
track sales, Ford said in a statement on Monday.
As a results the company said that it would not report its
U.S. and Canadian auto sales for October on Tuesday as planned,
but would do so later in the week.
A Ford spokesman had said earlier in the day that the
building was expected to be open for business on Tuesday. On
Monday, Ford and local fire department officials were
considering the impact of a fire contained to a subterranean
electrical substation.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Dan Grebler and Savio
D'Souza)