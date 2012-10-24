GENK, Belgium Oct 24 Ford Motor Co is
poised to tell unions on Wednesday that it will close its
factory in the Belgian town of Genk, which employs 4,300
workers, as it tries to stem losses in Europe and match capacity
to tumbling demand.
Ford has summoned staff representatives to a meeting with
European executives at 0700 GMT without giving an agenda,
according to unions. Ford Europe managers, including chief
executive Stephen Odell, are then scheduled to meet the Flemish
regional government in Brussels.
The plant in eastern Belgium makes the Mondeo mid-size car
and Galaxy and S-MAX minivans, but all three models are nearing
the end of their current life cycles.
According to sources with knowledge of production plans,
Ford is prepared to wind down the factory and build the next
generation Mondeo elsewhere.
The plant has operated on a four-day week for much of 2012,
according to unions, with only 15 more production days planned
this year and none in December. Workers began blocking the gates
when reports of the possible closure emerged on Monday.
Ford, which will present third-quarter results on Oct. 30,
doubled its European loss forecast for 2012 to $1 billion in
July and said action was needed to "decrease our production to
match real demand".
Unions had said last month they were more optimistic about
Genk's future after Ford set a date to start production of the
new Mondeo there in October next year.
However, the sources who asked not to be identified said the
tentative start date was not a reprieve for Genk.
If confirmed, Genk would be the second Belgian car factory
to close in two years, after General Motors' Antwerp
site. The scale of Ford's European losses has increased
speculation that it will join PSA Peugeot Citroen and
GM's Opel in announcing a major plant closure.
Peugeot announced plans in July to cut 8,000 more jobs and
close a plant in Aulnay, near Paris. Opel is in talks with
unions on a restructuring plan leading to the eventual closure
of its factory in Bochum, Germany.