GENEVA, March 7 U.S. automaker Ford
is cutting production at its two German manufacturing plants in
Cologne and Saarlouis, Ford Germany head Bernhard Mattes told
Reuters.
"Politicians must be ready to allow a restructuring of the
market," Mattes said in an interview, referring to the need to
trim excess production capacity.
Mattes did not give details on the extent of the production
cutbacks envisaged.
Europe's carmakers, desperate to beat the overcapacity that
hurts profits and leaves them vulnerable to overseas
competitors, want the region's leaders to accept they must close
plants and make politically toxic job cut decisions to survive.