By Joseph White
DETROIT, April 12 Ford Motor Co said on
Tuesday it will modernize and consolidate its sprawling
Dearborn, Michigan, engineering and headquarters facilities over
the next decade into two Silicon Valley-style campuses.
The auto company plans to move about 30,000 employees now
housed in 70 buildings, some of which were built in the 1950s.
The company will rebuild or upgrade 7.5 million square feet of
office space in the transition.
One location will be focused on engineering, research,
technology and vehicle development and the other centered around
its headquarters building in Dearborn.
The company declined to say how much it plans to invest in
the makeover.
Ford released artists' renderings of proposed workspaces
with plants, contemporary furniture, open office designs and
bright lighting.
New buildings will have broad expanses of glass and be
surrounded by grass and trees. The new campuses will be "a
walkable community with paths, trails and covered walkways,"
Ford said, and include autonomous vehicles, on-demand shuttles,
ebikes, new onsite services for workers and faster wireless
internet.
Such amenities are already found at the offices of big
technology companies with which Ford competes for talent.
Ford's Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields and other Ford
officials presented an overview of the company's plans for its
Dearborn locations on a broadcast streamed on YouTube on
Tuesday.
In that broadcast, Joe Hinrichs, head of Ford in the
Americas, said that the makeover will not affect output at the
Dearborn Truck Plant, which makes the profitable F-150 pickup
trucks.
