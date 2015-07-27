By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, July 27
NEW YORK, July 27 Victims of apartheid in South
Africa cannot pursue lawsuits seeking to hold Ford Motor Co
and IBM Corp liable for conducting business that
helped perpetuate the practice decades ago, a federal appeals
court ruled on Monday.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said black
South Africans did not show that Ford and IBM engaged in enough
wrongdoing in the United States from the 1970s to early 1990s to
justify lawsuits over their alleged roles in killings, torture
and other human rights abuses.
Ford was accused of providing military vehicles for South
African security forces, and sharing information about
anti-apartheid and union activists. IBM was accused of providing
technology and training to perpetuate racial separation and the
"denationalization" of black South Africans.
The plaintiffs sued 13 years ago under the Alien Tort
Statute, a 1789 law that lets non-U.S. citizens seek damages in
U.S. courts for human rights abuses abroad.
But the U.S. Supreme Court significantly narrowed the reach
of that law in April 2013, leading a reluctant U.S. District
Judge Shira Scheindlin in August 2014 to dismiss the South
African plaintiffs' case.
Upholding Scheindlin's ruling, Circuit Judge José Cabranes
wrote for a 3-0 appeals court panel that Dearborn,
Michigan-based Ford could not be held directly responsible for
alleged improper actions by its South African unit.
He also found no showing that "by developing hardware and
software to collect innocuous population data," Armonk, New
York-based IBM purposefully contributed to apartheid-era abuses.
"Knowledge of or complicity in the perpetration of a crime
under the law of nations (customary international law )- absent
evidence that a defendant purposefully facilitated
the commission of that crime-is insufficient to establish a
claim of aiding and abetting liability under the ATS," Cabranes
wrote.
Diane Sammons, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, argued that
Ford's U.S. conduct justified liability, and called it
"astounding" that IBM's conduct was not deemed purposeful.
"We certainly will consider an appeal to the Supreme Court,"
she said.
Ford and IBM did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. IBM's full name is International Business Machines
Corp.
Germany's Daimler AG and Rheinmetall AG
were dismissed as defendants from the case in December 2013.
Dozens of companies were previously dismissed.
Apartheid ended in 1994 when South Africa held its first
all-race elections, bringing Nelson Mandela and the African
National Congress to power.
The case is In re: South African Apartheid Litigation, 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-4104.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)