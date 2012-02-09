* Mulally - "I have no plans to retire"
* Former GOP presidential candidate Huntsman named to Ford
board
* Shanks, 59, becomes Ford CFO in April
By Deepa Seetharaman and Bernie Woodall
Feb 9 Two top Ford Motor Co
executives who helped steer the U.S. automaker through the
financial crisis will retire by April 1, thinning the ranks of
potential candidates who could replace Chief Executive Alan
Mulally in coming years.
Chief Financial Officer Lewis Booth, 63, will be replaced by
the company Vice President and Controller Bob Shanks, 59.
Derrick Kuzak, 60, Ford's product development chief, will be
succeeded by Raj Nair, 47, now the head of engineering for
global product development.
Ford's board of directors met Wednesday and approved the
plans. Separately, Ford announced that former U.S. Ambassador to
China and one-time Republican presidential candidate Jon
Huntsman will join the board.
The moves put the focus on Mark Fields, 51, who runs Ford's
operations in North and South America, and Joe Hinrichs, 45, who
runs the automaker's operations in Asia, as the leading internal
candidates to succeed Mulally.
"Lewis and Derrick are two exceptional, experienced leaders
and we're so pleased to see them at this point be able to retire
following tremendous careers at Ford," Mulally told reporters.
"They have created such a sound foundation for us to continue to
profitably grow."
During a call with reporters, Mulally sidestepped questions
on the future CEO, saying that he had no plans to retire and
Ford had "a very strong succession plan for every position,
including my own."
Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital
Management in Dallas, which owns Ford shares, said he's
confident Ford has its CEO succession plan in order.
"They've got a good, deep bench there in my opinion. I think
it is seamless. Nothing really will change," Bradshaw said.
Both Booth and Kuzak have been with Ford for more than 30
years and rose to their positions after Mulally became Ford's
chief executive in the fall of 2006.
Booth became CFO in 2008, a week after the collapse of
Lehman Brothers investment bank. Kuzak has led Ford's product
development since December 2006. Both executives played key
roles in Mulally's "One Ford" plan.
The plan, which has been a centerpiece of Ford's turnaround
since 2006, calls for Ford to unify its once-disconnected
business units and take advantage of its scale to drive down
costs and build a global brand.
Mulally cited Booth's contributions to straighten out Ford's
balance sheet and reinstate the dividend after helping the
company through the rocky financial times after it mortgaged
assets.
Ford's strategy helped keep it from filing for bankruptcy
and a government bailout in 2009 as did its U.S. competitors
General Motors and Chrysler.
The British-born Booth steered the automaker's sale of
Swedish luxury brand Volvo to Chinese automaker Geely and was
credited with bringing a more collaborative approach to a Ford
leadership team that had sometimes been split by in-fighting,
people with knowledge of Ford's operations have said.
During Booth's tenure, Ford cut debt, restored its dividend
and began to eliminate risks associated with its pension plan.
In a sign of confidence in its turnaround, Ford made an
accounting change last month that signaled that it expected to
make profits in the future.
Kuzak was charged with launching a series of globally
developed and designed vehicles that left Ford with more new
models when its U.S. competitors had thinner new offerings.
Kuzak ushered in the global versions of the sedans Fiesta, Focus
and most recently the Fusion.
Recently, Ford announced that by 2013 it will have 85
percent of its global models on nine underpinning platforms.