* Mulally - "I have no plans to retire"
* Fields leading candidate to succeed CEO-analyst
* Former GOP presidential candidate Huntsman named to board
By Deepa Seetharaman and Bernie Woodall
Feb 9 Two top Ford Motor Co
executives who helped steer the U.S. automaker through the
financial crisis will retire by April 1, thinning the ranks of
likely candidates to replace Chief Executive Alan Mulally in
coming years.
For his part, the 66-year-old Mulally said, "Our plan at
Ford is to have a very strong succession plan for every position
including my own," but that he had no plans to retire.
Chief Financial Officer Lewis Booth, whose exit was
expected, and Derrick Kuzak, the product development chief whose
departure was a surprise, will be replaced by long-time Ford
executives.
With the exits, industry analysts and company insiders say
the leading candidates to succeed Mulally are Mark Fields, 51,
who runs Ford's operations in North and South America, and Joe
Hinrichs, 45, head of Asia. Fields is widely seen as the
favorite.
Mulally dismissed speculation Booth's departure would allow
Ford to name Fields chief operating officer as a way to prepare
him for the top spot. Mulally refused to say whether Fields and
Hinrichs are the top candidates to be Ford's next CEO.
Guggenheim Securities analyst Matthew Stover sees Thursday's
announcement as the first step in the succession process that is
not likely to play out this year.
"It means the clock has really started to tick and
everybody's listening," he said. "This is something that
probably happens in the next couple years."
SUCCESSOR CRUCIAL
The next CEO is crucial to Ford because Mulally is so
closely identified with the company's success and ability to
avoid the federal bailouts that rescued its U.S. competitors
General Motors and Chrysler.
During the first three years of Mulally's tenure, Ford lost
$30 billion, but in the past three years it has shown a profit
of $29.6 billion, including a one-time accounting change
regarding deferred tax credits in 2011 of $12.4 billion.
Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital
Management in Dallas, which owns Ford shares, remains confident
in Ford's executive talent.
"They've got a good, deep bench there," he said. "Nothing
really will change."
Stover expects Ford to return to its historic pattern of
tapping an insider as Mulally's successor. Mulally was hired
from Boeing in the fall of 2006.
Both Booth, 63, and Kuzak, 60, have been with Ford for more
than 30 years. Booth will be replaced by Vice President and
Controller Bob Shanks, 59, and Kuzak will be replaced by Raj
Nair, 47, the head of engineering for global product
development. Shanks has been with Ford for 35 years and Nair has
been with the company for 25 years.
Booth became CFO in 2008, a week after the collapse of
Lehman Brothers investment bank. Kuzak has led Ford's product
development since December 2006.
Both executives played key roles in Mulally's "One Ford"
plan, a centerpiece of Ford's turnaround that calls for the
automaker to unify its once-disconnected business units and take
advantage of its scale to drive down costs and build a global
brand.
Mulally cited Booth's contributions to straighten out Ford's
balance sheet and reinstate the dividend after helping the
company through the rocky financial times after it mortgaged
assets. The British-born Booth also steered the automaker's sale
of Swedish luxury brand Volvo to Chinese automaker Geely, and
during his tenure the automaker cut debt.
Kuzak was charged with launching a series of globally
developed and designed vehicles that left Ford with more new
models when its U.S. competitors had thinner new offerings.
Kuzak ushered in the global versions of the sedans Fiesta, Focus
and most recently the Fusion.
Also on Thursday, Ford said former U.S. ambassador to China
and one-time Republican presidential candidate Jon Huntsman, 51,
will join the company's board. He joins a board that also
includes a former Democratic presidential candidate, Dick
Gephardt.
Ford shares on Thursday were down 0.6 percent at $12.76, and
up about 19 percent since the start of the year.