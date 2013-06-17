Ford Motor Company President and Chief Executive Alan Mulally answers a reporter's question during a news conference at a hotel in Seoul August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

CHENNAI Ford Motor Co (F.N) expects to see more of its vehicles exported from India, Chief Executive Alan Mulally said, as the company looks to build more vehicles using global platforms, or chassis, to cut costs and quicken product development.

Mulally is on a visit to Chennai ahead of the launch of Ford's EcoSport compact crossover.

Ford plans to export the EcoSport from Chennai for the European market where the vehicle will compete in a growing, but increasingly crowded segment. Its launch is expected in late 2013.

This year, Ford aims to build more than 85 percent of its volume using nine global platforms.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Matt Driskill)