BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.3149 pct
* RBI says makes partial allotment of 1.63 percent on 30 bids at 91-day tbill auction
CHENNAI, INDIA, June 17 Ford Motor Co expects to see more of its vehicles exported from India, Chief Executive Alan Mulally said, as the company looks to build more vehicles using global platforms, or chassis, to cut costs and quicken product development.
Mulally is on a visit to the southern Indian city of Chennai ahead of the launch of Ford's EcoSport compact crossover.
Ford plans to export the EcoSport from Chennai for the European market where the vehicle will compete in a growing, but increasingly crowded segment. Its launch is expected in late 2013.
This year, Ford aims to build more than 85 percent of its volume using nine global platforms.
May 31 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,379.0 55,158.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of t