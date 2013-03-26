By Aradhana Aravindan
MUMBAI, March 26 An Indian unit of advertising
group WPP has sacked employees over a series of ads,
including one showing women tied up in the trunk of a Ford
driven by ex-Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
The ads were published days after India approved a tougher
new law to punish sex crimes, following the fatal gang rape of a
student in December. That attack sparked unprecedented protests
over the treatment of women in the country.
The ads, uploaded on an industry website, were created by
individuals within JWT India, a unit of WPP, the world's biggest
advertising group.
"We deeply regret the publishing of posters that were
distasteful and contrary to the standards of professionalism and
decency at JWT," a company statement said.
"These were never intended for paid publication, were never
requested by our Ford client and should never have been created,
let alone uploaded to the Internet.
"These posters were created by individuals within the agency
and did not go through the normal review and oversight process.
"After a thorough internal review, we have taken
appropriate disciplinary action with those involved, which
included the exit of employees at JWT," it said.
Ford India also issued a statement expressing regret over
the incident, but did not comment on whether it was taking any
action against the agency.
One of the ads shows Berlusconi, charged in Italy with
paying for sex with a minor, sitting in the front seat of a Ford
Figo hatchback flashing a victory sign, with a trio of
half-dressed women bound and gagged in the trunk.
Another featured a caricature of celebrity Paris Hilton in
the driver's seat, and three women resembling the Kardashian
sisters bound in the trunk with the tagline "Leave your worries
behind with Figo's extra large boot".
"This was the result of individuals acting without proper
oversight and appropriate actions have been taken within the
agency where they work to deal with the situation," WPP said.
Comments on Twitter and Facebook dismissed the ads as
"shameful" and "disgusting".
"If this is what Ford represents, I will never buy Ford
again, and try my best not to sit in one," a Facebook user said.