Workers make final inspections on Figo cars lined up at the assembly line at a plant of Ford India in Chengalpattu in the outskirts of Chennai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

MUMBAI Ford Motor Co's (F.N) India unit plans to expand its sales network to 500 outlets by 2015, from 230 now, it said in a statement on Monday.

Ford, which is spending $1 billion on building a second factory in India, will have the capacity to build 450,000 cars and 600,000 engines in the country by 2015.

(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)