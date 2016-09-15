JAKARTA, Sept 15 Indonesia's tax office said it
will look into whether Ford Motor Co had avoided paying
appropriate taxes, after a local newspaper reported that the
U.S. car maker modified imported Everest model vehicles sold in
the country to pay a lower tax rate.
Suara Pembaruan, citing an unnamed source, said Ford
modified the seven-seater vehicles made at its Thailand factory
into 10-seaters before importing them and then subsequently
changing them back into seven-seaters for sale. It said the
modifications happened from 2007 to 2014. (bit.ly/2coZtbk)
An imported seven-seater like Ford's Everest is subject to a
luxury goods sales tax of 40 percent in Indonesia, compared with
the 10 percent tax imposed on an imported 10-seater, the
newspaper said in the report on Wednesday.
"I will study the case," Ken Dwijugiasteadi,
director-general of taxes, told reporters on Thursday. "We will
investigate anyone who carries out a tax violation."
Ford imported, sold and delivered its Everest vehicles to
its dealers in Indonesia in both 7-seat and 10-seat
configurations, a Ford spokesman said in an email.
"We have always strictly complied with all Indonesia
government regulations and policy, including all import-related
tax and customs requirements, related to each of our Ford
vehicles officially marketed and sold in the country," he said.
Ford announced in January it is closing all operations in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy, but if the car maker is proven
to have caused state losses, it may have to pay back taxes of up
to four times the amount it owed, according to Indonesian law.
The automaker, which had a less than 1 percent market share
in Indonesia, is also facing a potential lawsuit from its
dealers there who demanded around $75 million in compensation
after its move to withdraw from Southeast Asia's biggest car
market.
