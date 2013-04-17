BEIJING, April 17 Ford Motor Co has raised
its stake in Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd to 31.5
percent and is looking to increase it to as much as 32 percent
over the next year, both companies said on Wednesday.
Ford has bought 13,002,396 of Jiangling's Hong Kong
dollar-denominated B-shares so far this year,
accounting for roughly 1.5 percent of the Chinese automaker's
outstanding shares, Jiangling said in a stock exchange filing,
adding it was a sign of confidence in it by the U.S. carmaker.
Ford said it may raise its stake to 32 percent, the limit
currently allowed by the securities regulator. After the latest
purchase Ford's stake is worth about $705 million.
"We will continue to evaluate the market for JMC equity and
may purchase the remaining portion of the 2 percentage points
between now and Jan. 20, 2014," it said in a brief statement.
During the first three months of this year, Jiangling, which
makes JMC light trucks, SUVs, and Ford's Transit van, sold
56,420 vehicles, up 7.1 percent from a year earlier,
outperforming a 2.5 percent gain in China's overall commercial
vehicle sales.
Jiangling's yuan-denominated A-shares climbed 0.2 percent to
16.4 yuan in mid morning trading, outperforming a 0.3 percent
fall in the CSI300 index of top Chinese companies.