July 18 U.S. safety regulators said they have
opened an investigation into possible throttle control problems
with an estimated 730,000 older model Ford Escape and Mazda
Tribute small SUVs.
There have been 13 crashes reported to the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration related to the issue that led to
nine injuries and one fatality, a Tuesday NHTSA filing shows.
NHTSA said it will investigate whether throttles remain open
even after a driver has released the accelerator pedal.
A NHTSA investigation is short of a recall, but may lead to
them for the two vehicles, which are from the model years
2001-2004.