DETROIT, Sept 14 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields said on Wednesday that all of the company's small-car production would be leaving U.S. plants and heading to lower-cost Mexico.

"We will have migrated all of our small-car production to Mexico and out of the United States," over the next two to three years, Fields told Wall Street analysts at an investors conference hosted by the automaker. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)