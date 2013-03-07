DETROIT, March 7 Ford Motor Co is
recalling about 230,000 older minivans globally to fix a
corrosion problem that could prevent the fold-down third-row
seats from locking in place.
The recall affects 196,500 Ford Freestar and Mercury
Monterey minivans from model years 2004 through 2007 in the
United States and another 33,500 in other countries, mostly
Canada, Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said on Thursday.
In the United States, the recall affects only vehicles sold
or registered in 20 salt-belt states and the District of
Columbia, she said.
Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to
the issue, Felker said.
To address the problem, Ford dealers will install a new
third-row seat mounting bracket and move the latches away from
the potentially corroded area, while also installing overlay
panels in the wheel wells, she said.
The affected states are Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois,
Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan,
Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio,
Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia and
Wisconsin.