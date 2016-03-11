By Joseph White
| March 11
March 11 Ford Motor Co is establishing a
new subsidiary to expand efforts to profit from transportation
services, putting the former chief executive officer of Michigan
office furniture giant Steelcase in charge.
The new unit, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, could invest in
transportation services companies, but it is not solely a
venture fund, Ford CEO Mark Fields said in an interview on
Friday. "Their remit is to design, build, grow, and in some
cases invest in, new mobility services," he said.
Ford's move comes amid a flurry of maneuvers by big
automakers and automotive suppliers to buy or build the
capability to sell transportation services, profit from
high-speed digital connections to vehicles and engineer vehicles
that drive themselves.
Fields didn't disclose how much capital the subsidiary will
have. "We want to be a leader and we will dedicate the
appropriate capital," Fields said.
Rival General Motors Co in July 2010 established a
venture fund to invest in emerging automotive technology and
seeded with $100 million.
Jim Hackett, currently a member of Ford's board, will leave
the board to become chairman of Ford Smart Mobility LLC, Ford
said. As CEO of Steelcase from 1994 to 2013, Hackett led
a sweeping overhaul of the office furniture company, and forged
ties to many Silicon Valley companies that bought its products
for their offices.
Hackett has "a tremendous network in Silicon Valley,"
Fields told Reuters. Hackett will be looking for a CEO with a
background in the technology industry, Fields said.
GM said Friday it is buying a small San Francisco company,
Cruise Automation, that develops self-driving car technology.
Ford Chairman Bill Ford Jr. has been pushing executives at
the Dearborn, Michigan, company for years to take seriously the
challenge to the auto industry's traditional approach of
concentrating on selling vehicles to owner drivers, and largely
ignoring the revenue flowing toward transportation services.
"I knew seven, eight years ago that our industry was going
to change and change dramatically," Ford said at an appearance
in Detroit last July. He launched an independent venture capital
fund, Fontinalis Partners, that invests in transportation
services, or mobility, ventures.
