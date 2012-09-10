* New Fusion, Escape offer opportunity to "gain share" -exec
* Ford says will start hiring new Flat Rock shift in Q2
* Ford now has management control of plant after Mazda exit
* Ford, Mazda still exploring ways to unwind Flat Rock JV
By Deepa Seetharaman
FLAT ROCK, Mich., Sept 10 Ford Motor Co
may recover some of its lost market share in the United States
with its upcoming Fusion midsize sedan and the newly launched
Escape crossover, a top executive at the automaker said on
Monday.
The two models compete in segments that account for one of
three auto sales to U.S. consumers, Ford Americas President Mark
Fields said. He described the midsize sedan segment as "ground
zero" for the U.S. auto industry.
"With these new products we'll have the opportunity to gain
share," Fields told reporters at the renamed Flat Rock Assembly
Plant. "But we're not going to go after share for share itself.
We want a good profitable business."
Through August of this year, Ford's sales have grown 6
percent compared with a year ago, while overall industry sales
have shot up nearly 15 percent, according to Autodata. Its U.S.
market share in August was 15.3 percent, down from 16.3 percent
in August 2011.
Ford has lost share because it cannot build enough cars and
trucks to satisfy consumer demand and consumers are buying fewer
pickup trucks than in years past, Fields said.
"Some segmentation has affected us. Full-size pickups
haven't picked up as much as they have in the past," he said.
The 2013 Fusion sedan, which will be launched in the United
States this fall, is currently built in Mexico. It competes
against the Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord.
Next year, Ford will begin building the gasoline-powered
version of its Fusion sedan at Flat Rock. The No. 2 U.S.
automaker will begin hiring for second shift in the second
quarter of 2013.
The Flat Rock plant was previously called AutoAlliance
International when the factory was jointly owned and operated by
Ford and Mazda Motor Corp. The two automakers are in
the process of ending their 20-year partnership although Mazda
still owns a 50 percent stake in the plant.
Ford and Mazda are exploring ways to unwind that stake,
Fields said.
Mazda moved production of its Mazda6 midsize car to Japan
last month and Ford has taken management control of the plant,
which will be integrated into its finances.
"It's a still a joint venture and we're looking at various
possibilities that we're not going to talk about this point,"
Fields told reporters.
"Right now it's a joint venture," he said. "Who knows, going
forward? But we're studying those things right now."
Mazda spokesman Jeremy Barnes declined to comment on the
automaker's plans.