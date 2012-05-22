* Moody's upgrade lowers Ford borrowing costs
* Ford chairman: "One of the best days that I can remember"
* Moody's says GM on track for investment grade rating
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, May 22 Ford Motor Co received its
second "investment grade" credit rating on Tuesday, allowing the
second-largest U.S. automaker to reclaim its Blue Oval insignia
and other assets it mortgaged in 2006 to fund its turnaround
plan.
Moody's Investors Service's upgrade of Ford to Baa3 from Ba2
reflected its confidence that Ford can weather future downturns.
Moody's also affirmed its Ba1 rating on General Motors
and said the largest U.S. automaker is on track to regain
an investment-grade credit rating within the next year.
Moody's decision on Ford comes less than a month after Fitch
Ratings made a similar move. The upgrade allows Ford to enjoy
lower borrowing costs and expands the number of potential buyers
for its bonds.
It also represents a symbolic win for Ford, which nearly
collapsed six years ago before mortgaging most of its assets to
borrow $23.5 billion to finance a restructuring. Ford continued
to use the Blue Oval icon and the other assets. The icon is
stamped on the grill of Ford's cars and trucks.
But now that two of the three major ratings agencies have
upgraded Ford to investment grade, the company will once again
own those assets.
Chairman Bill Ford Jr described Tuesday as "one of the best
days that I can remember.
"Today is a once in a lifetime event, which I couldn't be
happier about," Ford told reporters on a call.
"It's way up on there on the highlights film for sure,"
Chief Executive Alan Mulally said.
Moody's cited Ford's improved lineup of cars and trucks,
limited use of incentives to spur sales, and much lower
break-even point in North America for its decision.
In 2009, Ford could break even in North America if it sold
3.4 million cars and trucks. Now, that level has dropped 45
percent to 1.8 million in sales, according to Moody's.
"We concluded that the improvements Ford has made are likely
to be lasting," said Moody's analyst Bruce Clark.
Ford wants to cut its automotive debt to $10 billion by the
middle of the decade as well as reduce the risk posed by its
pension obligations.
Ford's automotive debt was $13.7 billion in the first
quarter. Last month, Ford said it would offer lump-sum pension
buyouts to current white-collar retirees, a move that may lower
its U.S. pension obligation by one-third.
HEADING OFF COMPLACENCY
To mark the occasion, 900 Ford employees posed for a group
photo on the lawn outside Ford's headquarters in Dearborn,
Michigan. Bill Ford also made the announcement over the
company's PA system, which is typically reserved for fire
drills.
The last time Ford was rated as investment grade by all
three major ratings agencies was in May 2005. Last month, Fitch
said Ford was in a "solid" position to withstand the pressures
of the global auto industry.
Standard & Poor's could not be immediately reached for
comment.
The upgrades from both Moody's and Fitch came earlier than
some analysts projected, Citi analyst Itay Michaeli said.
"This means that Ford now possesses a largely unencumbered
balance sheet," Michaeli said in a note. "It provides greater
long-term financial and funding flexibility, particularly at
Ford Motor Credit."
The Moody's upgrade does not change Mulally's plans for
retirement, Mulally told reporters during a call. Mulally, 66,
has not given a timetable for his retirement, but many analysts
expect him to retire within two years.
Under Mulally, Ford has moved to unify its once-disconnected
business units, and is taking advantage of its scale to drive
down costs and build a global brand.
Ford's executive team, which was hobbled by infighting, also
adopted a more collaborative approach. Bill Ford told reporters
that the automaker is now focused on preventing complacency.
"I do plan to be here a long time and I can provide some
institutional memory and make sure that we never do slide back,"
Bill Ford, 55, said.