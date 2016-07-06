July 6 Lincoln, the luxury automotive unit of
Ford Motor Co, said second-quarter sales more than doubled
in China and that it plans to launch two new models this year in
the country.
Ford has resurrected its long-moribund Lincoln brand to
compete in the lucrative luxury car market with Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz, BMW AG and Volkswagen AG's
Audi.
Lincoln, which had 45 dealerships in China at the end of the
second quarter, said it delivered 6,966 vehicles in the quarter.
For the first-half of the year, sales in China almost
tripled to 12,450 vehicles, the unit said.
Lincoln plans to introduce the newly upgraded midsize
premium sedan, Lincoln MKZ, this summer and the new full-size
luxury sedan, Lincoln Continental, later this year.
The unit also said it remains on track to open 60
dealerships in the country.
