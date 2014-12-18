* Closure announced in late 2012
GENK, Belgium, Dec 18 Ford Motor Company
produced the last car at its plant in Genk, Belgium, on
Thursday, closing the site which produced some 14 million
vehicles over the past 50 years.
The company decided in late 2012 to shut the factory which
employed some 4,000 people and to relocate production of new
models to Valencia, Spain.
"It seems so unreal. I think I'll only notice after the
holidays. It's winter time, you're at home and have no idea what
to do. That's when it will hit," said 60-year-old Rudi Beys on
his way to one of his final shifts, adding he felt too young to
retire.
According to a study carried out by the nearby University of
Hasselt, the closure of the plant will cost some 11,800 jobs in
the greater region, as suppliers to Ford also have to make cuts.
The final car to roll off the production line on Thursday
was set to be a white Galaxy van, which will be emblazoned with
the signatures of factory staff and will be donated to a
charity.
After the final shift ended at 1400 CET (1300 GMT), the
company will keep a few hundred of its staff over the coming
months to dismantle assembly lines.
Following the Genk closure and that of an Opel factory in
Antwerp in 2010, Belgium now just has two vehicle assembly
plants: Audi in Brussels and Volvo Cars in Ghent.
