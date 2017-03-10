March 10 U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co said
on Friday it had elected former Salesforce.com Inc
executive Lynn Vojvodich to its board of directors.
Vojvodich, who has also held roles at Microsoft Corp
and tech venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, will
begin her new role in April.
Vojvodich's expertise in the software industry will help
Ford advance its customer experience strategy, the company said.
Her appointment comes as Ford and other carmakers try to
harvest data on how customers use their cars and profit from
offering services beyond the sale of new vehicles.
Ford last year rolled out a mobility app called FordPass
that allows vehicle owners and non-owners to search for parking
spots and rent out their vehicles through car-sharing services.
Automakers are also accelerating their push toward mobility,
the term auto companies use to describe the next wave of
personal transportation.
Mobility includes services ranging from ride-sharing to
automated driving, both of which require software technology.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)