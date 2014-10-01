TORONTO Oct 1 Ford Motor Co will add
1,000 jobs in Canada at its Oakville Assembly, which will
produce the 2015 Ford Edge crossover utility vehicle, the
company said on Wednesday.
With the new hires, more than 4,000 people will work at
Oakville Assembly by the end of this year. Ford said it added
300 jobs at the site in 2013 because of growing demand.
Last year, Ford said it would invest C$700 million ($625
million) to improve the Oakville plant, which is west of
Toronto, and Reuters reported that the facility would produce
the next generation of the Ford Edge and MKX vehicles.
The Oakville Assembly produces Ford's Edge and Flex
vehicles, as well as the Lincoln MKX and MKT. Ford said the new
Edge will be exported to more than 100 countries.
($1 = $1.12 Canadian)
