(Adds Ford CEO on U.S. vehicle market outlook, costs of making
small cars, paragraphs 5-7)
By Alexandria Sage
LOS ANGELES Nov 15 Ford Motor Co is
moving ahead with plans to shift production of small cars to
Mexico from Michigan, while "two very important products" will
be built in its U.S. factories, Chief Executive Officer Mark
Fields told Reuters on Tuesday.
President-elect Donald Trump has criticized Ford for the
decision to shift production of Focus small cars to Mexico in
2018, and said he would consider levying tariffs on Mexican-made
Fords. Trump has also said he wants to scrap the North American
Free Trade agreement, which also includes Canada, and to build a
wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to stop undocumented immigrants.
"We're going forward with our plan to move production of the
Ford Focus to Mexico, and importantly that's to make room for
two very important products we'll be putting back into Michigan
plants," Fields said in an interview on the sidelines of the Los
Angeles Auto Show. "There will be no job impact whatsoever with
this move."
Ford Chairman Bill Ford Jr. said last month he met with
Trump. Ford has countered Trump's criticism, saying the company,
founded by his great-grandfather, makes more cars and trucks in
the United States than any other automaker.
Fields said with U.S. gasoline prices so low, "it's very
difficult for us to be able to make money on a vehicle produced
in the U.S." in the small car segment. If Ford decided to build
the Focus small car line in the United States, and had to raise
the price, "we wouldn't sell the vehicle."
The group that represents Ford and other major automakers in
the U.S. has asked the Trump transition team to review and
consider easing the Obama administration's fuel economy
standards, which call for automakers to more than double the
fuel efficiency of their fleets to 54.5 miles per gallon by
2025.
Fuel economy and trade "are two separate issues," Fields
said.
Ford also is moving ahead with plans to use factory capacity
in other markets to fill gaps in its U.S. lineup. Company
executives used the auto show to promote a small sport utility
vehicle called the EcoSport that the company plans to ship from
India.
"We already have the plants and investment in other parts of
the world. It frees us up to make further investments in the
U.S.," Fields said, pointing to the money invested to launch a
new SuperDuty pickup at a plant in Kentucky.
Ford has cautioned investors that it sees demand for cars
and light trucks hitting a plateau in the United States. Fields
said heading into the last two months of the year "we are seeing
a tougher pricing environment."
"We expect the industry to be about the same as it was last
year, probably a little lower on the retail side, and a
continuing competitive pricing environment," Fields said.
(Writing by Joe White; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Jeffrey
Benkoe, Grant McCool)