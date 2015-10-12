SHANGHAI Oct 12 Ford Motor Co will invest 11.4 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) to expand research and development in China, Chief Executive Mark Fields said on Monday.

Fields, speaking at a corporate event in Shanghai, did not offer a time frame or further details on how the money would be spent. ($1 = 6.3303 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Kazunori Takada)