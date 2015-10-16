UPDATE 4-Pearson shares jump on new cost-cuts, investors rebel at AGM
* Nearly 70 pct of investors vote against pay report (Adds AGM vote)
* Affects Changan Ford's Kuga SUVs
* Driving on bumpy roads raises risk of leak -watchdog (Adds details of recall)
BEIJING Oct 16 Ford Motor Co's China joint venture will recall roughly 220,000 Kuga sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) over potential fuel leakages, China's quality watchdog said on Friday.
A company spokeswoman confirmed the recall is specific to China.
Driving on severely bumpy roads could lead fuel tubes in the SUVs to rub against other components, over time leading to wear and tear and potential fuel leaks, the watchdog, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, said on its website.
The recall affects Kugas produced by Changan Ford, a 50-50 joint venture between Ford and Chongqing Changan Automobile Co , between 2012 and 2014. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Nearly 70 pct of investors vote against pay report (Adds AGM vote)
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.