SHANGHAI, April 8 Ford Motor Co and its
Chinese joint ventures sold 103,815 vehicles in China in March,
up 28 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on
Tuesday.
That follows a 67 percent year-on-year jump in February and
a 53 percent rise in January.
The company's sales in the first three months of the year
came to 271,321 cars, up 45 percent from the same period a year
earlier.
Ford's China sales have been bolstered by continued strong
demand for its Ford Focus model, the best-selling car in the
country last year, according to China's automobile association.
Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing
Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp
Ltd.
