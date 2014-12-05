SHANGHAI Dec 5 Ford Motor Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 100,834 vehicles in China in November, up 2 percent from the same period a year earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday.

That follows a 1.0 percent year-on-year fall in October and a 0.2 percent dip in September.

Ford's sales in the first 11 months of the year totalled 1,007,425 vehicles, up 20 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Ford has said its growth in China has been constrained by shortages in manufacturing capacities.

Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd.