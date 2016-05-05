* Ford's China April sales -11 pct, GM +7.5
* Ford's biggest drop since May 2015
* Slow economy drags on world's top auto market
By Jake Spring
BEIJING, May 5 Ford Motor Co's monthly
vehicle sales in China recorded the largest decline in a year
while General Motors' sales growth returned to positive
territory, clouding the outlook for the world's biggest auto
market amid an economic slowdown.
Ford's 11 percent year-on-year sales decline in April,
disclosed in a statement on Thursday, was the biggest since the
automaker began reporting monthly retail rather than wholesale
data in May last year.
China's auto sales growth ground to a near-standstill last
year before rebounding thanks to a tax cut on small engine
vehicles that began in October and extends to the end of this
year. It remains uncertain whether that momentum will continue
as economic growth declines.
"China continues to be a dynamic marketplace as it
transitions from an industrial economy to a consumer-led
economy," Ford said in an emailed response to Reuters, without
elaborating on why its sales declined in April.
The sales drop extended the U.S. automaker's uneven start in
2016 after a 5 percent year-on-year rise in March and 9 percent
fall in February from a year earlier.
Meanwhile, GM said its China sales grew 7.5 percent in April
compared to the same month in 2015, bouncing back amid a bevy of
new model launches after a 0.6 percent sales decline in March.
GM's Cadillac launched the XT5 crossover sport-utility
vehicle in April, while Buick debuted an all-new LaCrosse
midsize sedan in March.
GM's joint venture partner, SAIC Motor, said in
an exchange filing Thursday that its sales increased 6.9 percent
year-on-year in April. SAIC also has a joint venture with
Volkswagen, in addition to making cars under its own
brand names.
Ford will idle a plant in Chongqing that produces Ecosport
sport-utility vehicles, and Focus and Mondeo sedans for
maintenance for the remainder of the second quarter, according
to its statement. It didn't make any link between the closure
and the April sales fall.
The downtime will not affect Ford's previously announced
plan to produce 345,000 vehicles for the period in the
Asia-Pacific, it said.
The U.S. firm makes autos in China through ventures with
Chongqing Changan Automobile and Jiangling Motors
Corp (JMC).
For January to April, Ford China sold 391,294 vehicles, up 7
percent from the same period a year earlier. GM China sales
increased 1.7 percent year-on-year for the same period.
China's national automakers association said last month that
the country's auto market grew 6 percent in the first quarter,
the same growth rate predicted for full-year 2016.
