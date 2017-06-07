* May sales -3 pct; Jan-May sales -11 pct
* New sales promotions put Ford on track for Q2 growth
-statement
* Car models reaching end of life cycle drag on sales -
analyst
By Jake Spring and Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING, June 7 Ford Motor Co said on
Wednesday its China sales fell 3 percent year-on-year in May,
the third decline so far this year, and indicated it would offer
local customers discounts to help boost sales of its ageing
lineup of cars.
Sales in May fell to 87,733 vehicles, while they fell 11
percent to 436,961 in the January-May period, the U.S. automaker
said.
Despite the weak May figures, Ford sales are "on track" to
grow for the second-quarter overall, said Peter Fleet, Ford's
Asia Pacific sales chief, in a written statement.
"We've strengthened our marketing plan in China for the
second quarter, with new and exciting customer promotions for
Ford-branded vehicles," Fleet said.
The plan includes a "realigned Kuga (sport-utility vehicle)
customer offer," the statement said, without elaborating. In the
automotive industry, "promotions" and "offers" generally
indicate price discounting.
China's auto market, the world's largest, faces slower
growth this year as a tax incentive for small-engined cars is
rolled back, with sales rising 4 percent for the market overall
in the first four months of the year, according to the latest
data available from the China Association of Automobile
Manufacturers.
Sales at Ford's U.S. peer General Motors have also
fallen this year, while Japanese rival Toyota Motor Corp's
sales growth has slowed.
Fleet is set to become Asia-Pacific and China chief for Ford
on July 1 in a global management shake-up after the dismissal of
Chief Executive Mark Fields as the company's sales come under
increasing pressure globally.
James Hackett, a former office furniture executive heading
Ford's self-driving car unit, was named CEO last month with a
slate of other leadership posts also set to change hands.
Several key models are reaching the end of their life cycles
and dragging on sales, including the Kuga and EcoSport in
China's fastest growing sport-utility segment as well as the
Ford Focus sedan, said Yale Zhang, Shanghai-based managing
director for consultancy Automotive Foresight.
Sales of all three models have fallen by double-digits
year-on-year for January to May.
"From the second half and into next year they will launch
some newer generation products and the situation will be
better," Zhang said.
A new version of the Ford EcoSport will launch later this
year in China, a Ford spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)