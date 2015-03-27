DETROIT, March 27 Ford Motor Co's Chief Executive Mark Fields made $18.6 million in salary and other compensation last year, which compares to $23.2 million for former CEO Alan Mulally in 2013.

Fields' compensation last year was for half the year as CEO and half as the company's chief operating officer. For 2013, Fields made $10.2 million as COO.

Mulally made $22 million in 2014 salary and other compensation. The Ford board of directors decided that Mulally deserved a full year's worth of stock awards because his impact was felt on the company for the full year, a company spokesman said.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)