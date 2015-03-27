DETROIT, March 27 Ford Motor Co's Chief
Executive Mark Fields made $18.6 million in salary and other
compensation last year, which compares to $23.2 million for
former CEO Alan Mulally in 2013.
Fields' compensation last year was for half the year as CEO
and half as the company's chief operating officer. For 2013,
Fields made $10.2 million as COO.
Mulally made $22 million in 2014 salary and other
compensation. The Ford board of directors decided that Mulally
deserved a full year's worth of stock awards because his impact
was felt on the company for the full year, a company spokesman
said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)